By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and killed in Long Beach late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at 11:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue.

Long Beach police arrived on scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died. Her name was not released.

Long Beach police do not have any suspect information or a motive in the killing.