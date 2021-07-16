LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and killed in Long Beach late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at 11:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue.
Long Beach police arrived on scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died. Her name was not released.
Long Beach police do not have any suspect information or a motive in the killing.