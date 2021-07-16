HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The California Attorney General’s Office Friday was investigating after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department fatally shot a man allegedly carrying a replica handgun in Hollywood.

The independent investigation was launched to comply with a new law that took effect July 1.

“As required under AB 1506, the California Department of Justice immediately took action to initiate our investigation that will ultimately lead to an independent review of this police shooting,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “As we work to gather all of the facts, I’m grateful to the LAPD for their ready collaboration, and quick and committed efforts to work with us on the ground.”

The shooting happened at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Highland Avenue, and caused the popular tourist area to be closed for hours as officers investigated.

Police initially responded for multiple reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man, who has not yet been identified. Shortly after, officers opened fire on the man who in security video appeared to point an object — later identified by police as a replica gun — immediately before the shooting.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. A woman was also injured in the incident and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Bonta, who was a co-author of the legislation while serving in the assembly, said his heart went out to all of those involved in the shooting.

“We will take every step necessary to ensure a thorough, impartial investigation and review is completed,” he said. “Now, more than ever, we must work together in the spirit of this new law to build and maintain trust in our criminal justice system for all of our communities.”

The legislation was adopted last year amid growing calls by civil rights leaders and activists for greater oversight and accountability in fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)