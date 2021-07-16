SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA) — A Costco in Signal Hill was evacuated Friday afternoon after a U-Haul authorities said was carrying approximately 600 pounds of chlorine power caught fire.
**UPDATE** out of an abundance of caution, our law enforcement partners have evacuated the adjacent Costco. We have also closed off the area surrounding the incident. No injuries were reported. #WillowIC#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 16, 2021
According to the Los Angeles County fire Department, a U-Haul carrying about 600 pounds of chlorine powder was involved in a crash shortly before 2 p.m. and caught fire in the parking lot of the store in the 2200 block of East Willow Street.
“The owner of the truck came out and advised us that there was chlorine inside,” Inspector Sean Ferguson, with L.A. County Fire, said. “Essentially what [is happening] now is a very methodical operation.”
The Signal Hill Police Department called on residents to stay out of the area or shelter in place in the area of Cherry Avenue to 28th Street to Temple Avenue.
Authorities said the store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and the surrounding area was closed to the public. Hazmat crews were brought in to assess the situation.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and Ferguson said the department had detected no chlorine in the air.