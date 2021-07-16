LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man accused in the death of his son, who was found unresponsive at a South Los Angeles motel, was charged Friday with murder.
Shane Zachary Flowers, 23, was arrested Wednesday in the death of the 18-month-old. He was detained by Torrance police before being booked by the LAPD on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.READ MORE: Opening Day: OC Fair Kicks Off Friday
The boy was rushed Tuesday to a hospital in medical distress from Rosa Bell Motel, in the 5600 block of South Western Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: Signal Hill Costco Evacuated After U-Haul Carrying Chlorine Powder Catches Fire
The cause of the boy’s death was not released.MORE NEWS: 'Hollywood Ripper' Michael Gargiulo Sentenced To Death
Flowers is being held on $100,000 bail.