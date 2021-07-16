COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The Orange County Fair is back with thrilling rides, fried food and adorable animals.
The iconic fair, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, will open Friday at the OC Fair & Event Center. It will run through Aug. 15. The theme for this year’s fair is “Time for Fun!”READ MORE: LA County To Require Masks Indoors Starting Saturday Night Regardless Of Vaccination Status
Tickets must be purchased online in advance. There will be a capacity limit of 45,000 people per day.
Tickets on weekdays are $12, and on weekends $14. Admission for seniors 60 and older, and youth ages 6 to 12, is just $7. Children 5 and under get in for free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to midnight on weekends. The fair is closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Toyota Summer Concert Series at Pacific Amphitheatre returns as well beginning July 29 with Brantley Gilbert. Other performers include The Commodores and War on Aug. 5, Cheap Trick and Blue Oyster Cult on Aug. 11 and comedian Joy Koy on Aug. 15.READ MORE: Glassell Park Rite-Aid Employee Shot, Killed Attempting To Stop Shoplifter, Gunman At Large
There will also be several tribute bands performing at The Hangar.
What do you think of my breakfast? @ocfair @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Dp4Lp2gAyq
— Tina Patel (@tina_patel) July 16, 2021MORE NEWS: High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Valley Glen, 2 Suspects At Large