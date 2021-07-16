INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The City of Inglewood announced Friday that parking permits will be required for drivers to park on city streets for over two hours to prevent SoFi Stadium attendees from overwhelming residential parking.
Permits will be required for any vehicle parked beyond two hours before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m.READ MORE: LA County To Require Masks Indoors Starting Saturday Night Regardless Of Vaccination Status
Vehicles that do not follow permit restrictions could face fines or have their car towed. Signs will be installed to warn motorists.
Residents can apply for a parking permit at cityofinglewood.org and must show proof of residence, current California driver’s license and vehicle registration. Permits will be linked to the vehicle’s plate.READ MORE: Boulders Blocking Section Of Pacific Crest Trail In San Jacinto Mountains Blasted Away
The city is also launching an “IPark&Go” remote parking and shuttle program for visitors to the stadium, which has limited on-site parking.
People attending the stadium can leave their vehicles in over 4,000 parking spaces throughout Inglewood and surrounding areas and then ride a shuttle to the Inglewood Intermodal Transit Facility, near the stadium.
For more information, visit iparkandgo.com.MORE NEWS: Homeless Encampment Cleanup Continues On Venice Boardwalk; Search Underway For Missing Woman Kolby Story
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)