LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The so-called “Hollywood Ripper” faces death when he is sentenced Friday.
A jury recommended death for Michael Gargiulo, but earlier this year, he pleaded with a judge to spare his life.READ MORE: 'This Land IS Your Land, But It's Not Your Living Room': 6-Piece Sectional Sofa Found On Federal Property In Santa Monica Mountains
Gargiulo was found guilty in the 2001 murder of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin – who was killed just hours before she was about to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher – and the 2005 slaying of Maria Bruno, a 32-year-old mother of four young children. He was also found guilty in the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy in 2008 and awaits trial in Illinois, where he was charged in 2011 with the murder of an 18-year-old woman.READ MORE: Woman Killed In Long Beach Shooting
Ellerin was found stabbed dozens of times and nearly decapitated, while Bruno’s body was mutilated as she slept, prosecutors said during the trial. Because of the violent nature of the murders, the killer was nicknamed the “Hollywood Ripper.” But prosecutor Dan Akemon said he was more like the “boy next door,” noting that he lived near all of his victims and appeared to obsess over them before their murders.MORE NEWS: All Northbound Lanes Of 170 Freeway In North Hollywood Shut Down For Crash, Hazmat Cleanup
Gargiulo was tried under prior Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s administration. A judge refused to allow a statement from current District Attorney George Gascon, who opposes the death penalty, to be read before the sentencing hearing.