LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects were on the loose following a high-speed pursuit which came to an end in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley early Friday morning.
The chase began a little before 4 a.m. when an Infiniti sedan, which had been previously wanted for speeding in Orange County, was spotted in the area of the 5 and 405 freeways by California Highway Patrol officers.
The driver refused to stop and chase ensued, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The pursuit wound its way from the northbound 5 Freeway to the westbound 134 Freeway.
Eventually, the Infiniti came to a stop at an apartment complex at Erwin Street and Woodman Avenue. The driver and a passenger jumped out and ran away, CHP said. They remain at large.