LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Heat alerts in the Antelope Valley and western San Fernando Valley were extended Friday due to high temperatures continuing into next week.
The heat alert will be in effect Saturday through Wednesday in the Antelope Valley and from Sunday through Wednesday in the West San Fernando Valley.
County Public Health officials advised residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.
Public Health offers the following recommendations during high-temperature days:
- Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.
- If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.
- Vehicles get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.
- Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.
- Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women and children, and those who live alone.
- If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.
- Visit your power company’s website or contact the utility by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.
"While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets," said County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.
Those without air conditioning can take advantage of cooling centers. Locations can be found here or by calling 211.