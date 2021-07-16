LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is campaigning for California governor, but she is also apparently shooting a reality show overseas.
Jenner jetted to Australia this week, reportedly to shoot the new season of "Celebrity Big Brother."
According to an Australian tabloid, she'll be paid $372,000 for her appearance.
Jenner is one of several Republicans running to replace Governor Gavin Newsom.
Friday marked the last day for candidates to join the race. The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.