LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All northbound lanes of the 170 Freeway at Sherman Way in North Hollywood have been shut down after a pickup truck spilled its load of chlorine all over the freeway.
#BREAKING: All lanes of the northbound 170 freeway are closed at Sherman Way after a pickup truck rolled over and spilled tanks of chlorine that were in the pickup. @LAFD HAZMAT is on scene along with @CHPWestValley. #CBSLA
A pickup truck apparently overturned several times in the right lane of the northbound freeway just before 9 a.m., leaving vehicles parts scattered and liquid chlorine all over the road. At about the same time and in the same area, another truck was reported to have crashed down the embankment of the freeway.
A hazmat crew has been called to the scene.
The northbound lanes will be closed for an unknown duration and traffic is being rerouted to Roscoe Boulevard or onto alternates in order to access the 5 Freeway while the lanes are being cleaned up.
CHP says to avoid the area if possible.