LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — Several boats docked on Lake Arrowhead were destroyed by fire overnight, authorities said Friday morning.
San Bernardino County firefighters were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to the 800 block of Highway 173 in response to several 911 calls reporting smoke and fire coming from boats docked on Lake Arrowhead, Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said in a statement.READ MORE: Homeless Encampment Cleanup Push Continues On Venice Boardwalk
Crews found several boats well-involved with flames, and the dock under immediate threat by the fire. Several boats also ended up floating freely while on fire, because the flames had burned through their dock lines.
Firefighters corralled the free-floating boats that were burning before they could cause more damage. Using Boat 92’s pumps, and the water from the lake, McClintock said the fire was out within about 20 minutes.READ MORE: LA County To Require Masks Indoors Starting Saturday Night Regardless Of Vaccination Status
Seven boats were destroyed, and five more were damaged, McClintock said. The dock was also heavily damaged. Crews remained at the lack for several hours to work on overhaul, salvage and investigation.
San Bernardino County hazmat crews were also called out due to potential fluids and other hazards that may have leaked into the lake during the fire.MORE NEWS: Glassell Park Rite-Aid Employee Shot, Killed Attempting To Stop Shoplifter, Gunman At Large
The cause of the fire is under investigation.