MALIBU (CBSLA) — With so many people seeking outdoor recreation due to the ongoing pandemic, it was only a matter of time before they got a little too comfortable.
Park rangers at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area found a six-piece sectional sofa that had been hauled up a trail at Deer Creek. The brown sofa with worn-out cushions did have expansive views of the Pacific Ocean.
"This land IS your land (but it's not your living room)!" a social media post from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area admonished. "It's a living space for all wildlife and visiting people."
It’s not clear where exactly the sofa was found, or how long it was there. It did appear to be in a clearing along a trail, and it was set up to have beautiful views, facing the ocean and the rolling hills on each side.
The sofa appeared to have been used recently – rangers collected enough cigarette butts, beer cans, beer bottles, and other litter around the sofa to fill two garbage bags.
Five federal employees needed hand carts and two trucks to haul the furniture away from the National Park Service property.