NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday asked the public for help locating a missing 27-year-old man with diminished mental capacity last seen in the North Hills area.
Nathan Dy was last seen at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Lemona Avenue wearing a red shirt and shorts.
Dy is Asian, 5-foot-7, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and is non-verbal with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old child, LAPD said.
Anyone with information about Dy’s location was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls during non-business hours should be made to 877-527-3247.