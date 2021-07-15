LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An electrical fire killed at least one worker and sent two others to the hospital Thursday from a construction site in the Sawtelle area.
The fire was reported at a construction site for a high-rise building at 12100 W. Olympic Blvd., west of Bundy Drive. The rebar at the construction site became electrically energized, injuring three workers and starting a fire, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Two of the workers were able to get out before firefighters arrived, but a third died at the scene, Prange said.
Thirty firefighters got the fire out in about a half hour, but were forced to wait on LADWP and Edison crews to de-energize the scene before the worker's body could be recovered.
Workers were evacuated from the structure and power has been knocked out for blocks. Lots of traffic lights out too causing traffic in this busy area. Avoid if possible. pic.twitter.com/XV1gfXXDVA
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) July 15, 2021
The two other workers were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Their ages and genders were not released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.