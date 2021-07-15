BREAKING:LA County To Require Masks Indoors Starting Saturday Regardless Of Vaccination Status
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An electrical fire killed at least one worker and sent two others to the hospital Thursday from a construction site in the Sawtelle area.

The fire was reported at a construction site for a high-rise building at 12100 W. Olympic Blvd., west of Bundy Drive. The rebar at the construction site became electrically energized, injuring three workers and starting a fire, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two of the workers were able to get out before firefighters arrived, but a third died at the scene, Prange said.

Thirty firefighters got the fire out in about a half hour, but were forced to wait on LADWP and Edison crews to de-energize the scene before the worker’s body could be recovered.

The two other workers were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Their ages and genders were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.