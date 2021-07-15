LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Music Center announced Thursday that the Walt Disney Concert Hall has reopened to the public and visitors can now take free self-guided tours.
The 60-minute self-guided tours begin at 10 a.m. and are available to start until 2 p.m.READ MORE: Coyote Attacks 2-Year-Old Child At El Cariso Park In Sylmar
The tours are narrated by Emmy/Tony Award-winning actor John Lithgow, Visitors are able to access the tours on their personal smartphones or get a device from staff.
Visitors can explore the concert hall’s BP Hall, the concert hall’s space for smaller programs and events; the Ira Gershwin Gallery and the garden skylight.READ MORE: Concerns Over COVID Infections In Children Grow As New School Year Looms
“As The Music Center slowly reopens its doors to the community and tourists alike, we are very pleased to offer an updated audio tour with new, more inclusive options for people to learn about the rich history of one of Los Angeles’ most iconic buildings and to get an insider’s perspective on the reasoning and rationale behind the building’s design and ground-breaking architecture,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.
All visitors must wear face coverings in accordance with L.A. County guidance.MORE NEWS: Disney Moving 2,000 Southern California Jobs To Central Florida
More information about the tours is available here.