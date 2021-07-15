HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Museum, home to thousands of props, costumes and set pieces from the worlds of movies, television and music, will reopen to the public on Aug. 4.
"We are so happy to be able to once again welcome our fans, post-pandemic, from the U.S. and all over the world back to The Hollywood Museum," said Donelle Dadigan, founder and president of the museum.
"We have been looking forward to this day! Our priority is the safety of our visitors and to ensure everyone has the best experience as they return to the museum."
The museum, located in the Max Factor Building on Highland Avenue south of Hollywood Boulevard, will reopen with a "Back to the Future" exhibition, along with a Cat Women Exhibit and displays in tribute of Marilyn Monroe, Harry Potter, the Pointer Sisters and modern superheroes.
