LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of an 18-month-old boy found unresponsive at a South LA motel.
Shane Zachary Flowers, 23, was arrested Wednesday in the death of the unidentified baby. He was detained by Torrance police before being booked by the LAPD on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.
The boy was rushed Tuesday to a hospital in medical distress from Rosa Bell Motel, in the 5600 block of South Western Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The cause of the boy's death was not released.
Flowers is being held on $100,000 bail.