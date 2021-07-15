RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed in Riverside.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at Riverside Municipal Airport, according to the FAA. The single-engine Vans RV6A crashed just short of the runway and was left on its roof.
Aircraft accident update: Both the pilot and passenger have been transported to area hospitals. NTSB and FAA have been notified. pic.twitter.com/SscM9cxytn
— City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) July 15, 2021
The pilot and passenger were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.
Authorities say the NTSB and FAA have been notified of the crash.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.