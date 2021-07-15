LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – U.S. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a visit to Los Angeles Thursday, the same day that checks began to go out to millions of families nationwide as part of the federal child tax credit.

Pelosi joined Rep. Jimmy Gomez at the Barrio Action Youth & Family Center in El Sereno, where she addressed the scope and the reach of the CTC.

“Let’s just think about this for a minute, 27 million families in America will directly benefit,

especially communities of color,” Pelosi said. “We’ll cut child poverty in half.”

According to numbers from Gomez’s office, 748,300 households in L.A. County will receive money from the CTC.

Families with children under the age of 6 will receive $3,600 per child, and $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17, CBS News reports.

To qualify for the full amount, single taxpayers must earn under $75,000, and joint filers under $150,000. The amount decreases $50 for every $1,000 of income above those limits.

Some Republican leaders have criticized the program for being too costly. President Joe Biden addressed those criticisms Thursday.

“To the people who say we can’t afford to give the middle class a break, I say we can afford it by making people at the top, and the big corporations, over 50 of which paid no taxes last year at all, to finally just start paying their fair share. We’re not going to gouge them, just pay your fair share. Because people who are working hard and paying taxes deserve a break.”

To check how much you might receive, check out this CTC calculator here.