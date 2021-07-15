LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department Thursday released video of a fatal hit-and-run in hopes of identifying the driver.
According to police, the crash happened July 6 at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Ximeno Avenue when 78-year-old Jere Whitney was crossing 4th Street in a marked crosswalk with a green light.
The driver was said to be traveling northbound on Ximeno Avenue when they made a left turn onto 4th Street, striking Whitney while she was in the crosswalk. The driver then fled the scene.
Whitney, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with major injuries to her upper torso, died two days later.
The vehicle is described as an orange 2019-21 Subaru Crosstrek.
Anyone with information was asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Det. Kelsey Myers or Det. Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355.