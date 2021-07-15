LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center Thursday reported the highest number in months of police and fire department employees self-isolating at home due to COVID-19.
According to EOC, 61 Los Angeles police department employees are home recovering from the virus and isolating due to exposure. Since the pandemic began, 2,719 LAPD employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The EOC has not reported a number so high since May 6, when 62 were self-isolating at home.
Meanwhile, there are nine fire department employees recovering from the virus or self-isolating at home due to the exposure, the most since April 20 when 10 employees were isolating.
In June, Police Chief Michel Moore said 58% of LAPD employees had been fully vaccinated or had “natural antibodies” from already having contracted the virus.
As the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to rise in Los Angeles County, beginning Saturday night, residents will be required to wear masks again indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
