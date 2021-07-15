LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The alarming spike in COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continued Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day with more than 1,000 cases as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant.

L.A. County recorded 1,315 cases Wednesday, the highest daily toll since March, while the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus countywide was at 406 as of Thursday morning. It marks a 46% increase from July 7, when there were 275 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, L.A. County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly noted that all COVID-19 patients at the four L.A. County-owned hospitals had not been fully vaccinated.

According to the latest numbers, among L.A. County residents age 16 and older, 69% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 61% are fully vaccinated.

According to officials at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the emergency room has seen a sevenfold increase in COVID patients over the past two weeks.

“Less than a month ago we were seeing one or two cases a day related to COVID-19 symptoms, but within the last two weeks, that number has risen to seven to 15 cases,” said Dr. Sam Torbati, medical director of the Cedars-Sinai emergency department.

Torbati said the patients are predominantly unvaccinated people between 20 and 40 years old who would not have gotten sick if they had been vaccinated.

Speaking in Bell Gardens Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom begged Californians to get the vaccine.

“I cannot impress upon you more the power of getting vaccinated,” Newsom said.

On Wednesday, the city of Pasadena – which has its own independent health department –confirmed the Delta variant in at least six residents using genomic sequence testing.

Statewide, 43% of sequenced COVID samples last week were found to be the Delta variant.

The five-day average for cases has increased 500% in the past month, from 201 cases on June 13 to 1,095 on Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health Department reported.

The test positivity rate has increased more than 700% in the past month, from 0.5% to 3.7%.

Meanwhile, nine more deaths were also reported in L.A. County Wednesday, raising the death toll to 24,563.

