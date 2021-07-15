LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has canceled his upcoming shows.
"Hello everyone," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "I know that this is not the normal time that I would post a video but it was important that I get this message out sooner than later."
He continued,”Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt
— G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021
Iglesias said that he was tested by two different types of tests “to confirm that it is in fact COVID” and they both came back positive.
He said he experienced some mild symptoms, including fever and chills, but reassured fans that he feels “pretty good” and that his health is OK.
The comedian mentioned that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and credited that to “getting me through as quickly as it did.”
Iglesias said his upcoming shows this week and next week at the Tobin Center in San Antonio have been canceled but he will get back to work once he has three negative COVID tests.
Thursday also marked the comedian’s 45th birthday.