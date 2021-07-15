CASTAIC (CBSLA) – On Thursday, deputy personnel at the Pitchess Detention Center-North County Correctional Facility were conducting security checks inside one of the dorms when a deputy was assaulted by an inmate.
The incident at the all-male facility occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Officials said that multiple inmates in the dorm became involved in the altercation and additional deputies were requested to the location to prevent escalation between the inmates and restore order.
Officials said that multiple inmates in the dorm became involved in the altercation and additional deputies were requested to the location to prevent escalation between the inmates and restore order.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies used verbal commands to gain compliance, as well as liquid as pepper spray, exposing approximately 20-25 inmates to the chemical irritant.
Seven deputies and one custody assistant were injured during the incident and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two inmates were also transported via ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
As of 5:14 p.m., the facility remained on lockdown.