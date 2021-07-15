LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An armed man accused of trying to enter the parking garage of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday has been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense.
34-year-old Erik Christopher Younggren of Cherry Valley is expected to appear in court on Friday on a count of attempted possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facility.
Younggren was found to be wearing body armor, and a search of the vehicle was found to contain multiple loaded firearms and knives, officials said.
Two rifles, a 0.45-caliber semi-automatic firearm and about 565 rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle.
Law enforcement officials did not have a motive for the incident as of Thursday night.
According to the criminal complaint, Younggren told Federal Protective Services officials he went to the federal building because he needed “protection,” claiming he was a “confidential informant assigned to a confidential federal task force.”
If convicted as charged, Younggren faces up to one year in federal prison.
The incident continued to be under investigation by the Federal Protection Service, with assistance from the LAPD and FBI.
