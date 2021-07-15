BURBANK (CBSLA) – On Thursday, the Walt Disney Co. announced that around 2,000 jobs in Southern California will be relocated to a new facility in central Florida.
Though it's unclear exactly which positions will be affected, the jobs are expected to be primarily involved in digital technology, product development and finance.
“In addition to Florida’s business-friendly climate, this new regional campus gives us the opportunity to consolidate our teams and be more collaborative and impactful both from a creative and operational standpoint,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products Division, wrote in a letter to staff that was first obtained by The Associated Press.
The new Florida facility will be located about 20 miles east of Walt Disney World resort, near the Orlando International Airport.
“Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax,” D’Amaro wrote.
The move is expected to take 18 months, and affected employees will be offered moving assistance.
