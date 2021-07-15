MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Black man leaving a Moreno Valley Walmart quickly turned on his camera phone after a woman accused him of stealing her son’s phone.

Ja’Shar Bryant said he was leaving the store when he said the woman started “running after him” and accused him of stealing the phone.

“I said, ‘Excuse me, do you have my son’s phone? Not, ‘You have my son’s phone,'” the woman can be heard saying in the video. “I did not come at you like that.”

Bryant can be heard replying that she did, in fact, approach him like that and even kept accusing him of stealing the phone even after he told her that he did not have her son’s phone.

The woman, at one point, even threatened to call police, prompting Bryant to walk back into the Walmart to talk with associates at the store.

A few minutes later, the woman’s son approached her with the phone in question that he apparently left in their vehicle.

After the boy walked up to the mom with his phone, Bryant said he was going to be pressing charges and asked for the woman’s name. She declined and told him to “go [expletive] himself” before walking into the store with her two children.