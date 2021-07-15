LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Black Lives Matter mural outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood has been vandalized.
The vandalism occurred sometime either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning outside the famous comedy club, located in the 8000 block of Sunset Boulevard. The details and circumstances of the crime were not immediately confirmed.READ MORE: Chance Encounter Leads To Life-Changing Moment For Homeless Skid Row Painter Richard Hutchins
The 148-foot mural honoring those who have lost their lives to police brutality was unveiled in July of 2020. Commissioned by L.A. City Councilman David Ryu, it is purported to be the largest in the nation paying tribute to BLM.READ MORE: LAPD Motorcycle Officer Taken To ER After Violent Crash In South LA
It was created by five Black artists: Alexandra Allie Belisle, Amanda Ferrell Hale, Noah Humes, PeQue Brown and Shplinton.
The Laugh Factory has served as a staging area for a number of significant Black Lives Matter and Black Women Lead events in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, with thousands of people gathering outside the club in the streets of Hollywood to call for change to provide equal justice under the law for all Americans.MORE NEWS: Hart High School To Retire Indian Mascot By 2025
CBSLA has reached out to the Laugh Factory for comment.