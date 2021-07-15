LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a trying year, a special education teacher at Van Nuys High School got the gift of a lifetime when Grammy-award winning singer Alicia Keys and Amazon surprised her with a home makeover.
Susanna Valadez lost five close family members in a six-month span during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still worked tirelessly to support those around her. While she and her husband, who is also a teacher, helped their own two daughters adjust to remote learning.
Amazon brought in furniture and décor to reimagine her living space and a brand-new kitchen with the latest cookware.
“There were many downfalls and many things that happened personally within my family, and so this was a very bittersweet blessing,” Valadez said.
Amazon is also completing Susanna's classroom wish list to ensure she and her students are set up for a successful new year of in-person learning.
The makeover was courtesy of the Amazon Hometown Heroes program.