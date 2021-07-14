LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in a Van Nuys home Wednesday morning.
At approximately 8:45 a.m., Los Angeles police responded to a home in the 13800 block of Valerio Street where they found a woman with stab wounds, unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead.
She was not identified.
A cause of death was not confirmed. Homicide investigators were on scene. There was no word on a motive or whether detectives had identified a possible suspect.