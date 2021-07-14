LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The largest underground drinking water reservoir in the western U.S. is being built near Griffith Park.
Late L.A. City Councilman Tom LaBonge, who in 2015 helped dedicate the reservoir as part of the massive infrastructure being built, was honored in the renaming of the multi-year construction project.
“Nothing could be more fitting than to honor him in this way in a place that he had such familiarity with and such a history with, and we all know that Tom loves history,” said Marty Adams, LADWP General Manager and Chief Engineer.
LaBonge’s family was also there for the renaming ceremony.
“Thank you so much. This is really special,” said LaBonge’s daughter Mary-Cate LaBonge.
The 110-million gallon reservoir facility is located on a 43-acre site across from the north entrance to Griffith Park. It replaces Silverlake and Ivanhoe reservoirs.
LaBonge was instrumental in creating the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Headworks Reservoir Complex, which will be referred to as the Tom LaBonge Headworks Water Complex as of Wednesday.
Sketches show the complex, scheduled to be completed in 2024, will eventually include a garden and walking trails.
LaBonge died on Jan. 7 at 67 years old after representing L.A.’s Fourth District from 2001 to 2015. The district includes Koreatown, the Fairfax District, Hollywood and Los Feliz.
During his tenure on the council, LaBonge helped expand Griffith Park, oversaw the restoration and expansion of the Griffith Observatory, and helped create the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Hollywood, among other achievements.