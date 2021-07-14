LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday night announced that swim areas closed after 17 million gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean have been reopened.
According to the county, the results from ocean water samples collected over the last two days have met state standards for acceptable water quality at Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension, Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant, El Segundo Beach and Grand Avenue Storm Drain.
The beaches were initially closed Monday after the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant discharged 17 million gallons of untreated sewage through their one and five-mile outlets. As soon as Public Health was notified, closure signs were posted at the affected beaches. Those signs were removed Wednesday evening after results of the water quality tests were obtained, according to the department.
Information on beach conditions can be found on the county’s beach advisory website or by calling the beach advisory hotline at 1-800-525-5662.