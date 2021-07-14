WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday as part of a push to get more young Americans vaccinated.
The 18-year-old Temecula native met with President Joe Biden and his chief coronavirus medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
She recorded a series of videos encouraging youth to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
"Hey, I'm Olivia Rodrigo and today I'm at the White House meeting with President Biden and Dr. Fauci because it's so important that we all get vaccinated," Rodrigo said in a video. "It doesn't matter if you're young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends and your family. Let's get vaccinated!"
The Biden administration is urging more young people to get vaccinated, as younger Americans have generally been more apprehensive to get the shot than older populations.