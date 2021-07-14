COMMERCE (CBSLA) — A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a brief pursuit.
The pursuit started after the driver, who has not yet been identified, allegedly attempted to hit a California Highway Patrol officer's vehicle near 7th Street and Boyle Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. in Boyle Heights.
The driver then fled the scene and was seen driving through multiple red lights, swerving onto the wrong side of the road and hitting at least two vehicles as he attempted to evade arrest.
The pursuit came to an end after the driver struck a tow truck and was pinned in by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department.
After remaining in the vehicle for a few minutes, the man was taken into custody without incident.