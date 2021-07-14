LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The two victims were found in a car with gunshot wounds just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of West 43rd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard in Leimert Park, Los Angeles police said.
Both were rushed to hospitals, where one man was pronounced dead. The second was in critical condition.
The men were described as between 25 and 30 years of age. No names were released.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.