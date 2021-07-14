LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A flight from Chicago to Los Angeles had to make an unscheduled landing in Denver Monday night because of a passenger disturbance.
United Airlines flight No. 2649 departed O’Hare International Airport at 9 p.m. Central time, but was forced to land in Denver because of the disturbance.
“Law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate and, following the passenger’s removal, the flight continued to Los Angeles,” United told CBSLA in a statement.
The nature of the disturbance was not confirmed.
The flight continued on its way, arriving at L.A. International Airport a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration has seen a spike in unruly passenger behavior. Through mid-June, the FAA had received about 3,000 reports of unruly passenger behavior, including 2,300 of passengers refusing to wear masks.
On June 4, cell phone video caught footage of a man allegedly trying to break into the cockpit on a Delta flight from LAX to Nashville. The suspect was restrained by flight attendants and passengers. The plane made an emergency landing in Albuquerque.