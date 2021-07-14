ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The fire danger level is now “extreme” in the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, authorities said Wednesday.
The change comes just a month after the fire danger level was raised to "very high" a month early.
With outside temperatures soaring and our vegetation drying out, our fire officials have changed our fire danger level and fire restrictions to Extreme. That means NO campfires, smoking, or open flame anywhere in the forest. Read the Forest Order at: https://t.co/dEEozoq4yU pic.twitter.com/Bs5K7hBPoy
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 14, 2021
“Fuel moistures on the forest are very dry, this condition combined with high temperatures support rapid fire spread,” Angeles Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia said in a statement. “By restricting the use of fire throughout the forest, and increasing staffing levels, the objective is to reduce the potential of a catastrophic wildfire starting.”
The new fire danger level ushers in more restrictions in the forest, including: using fire or stove fires throughout the national forest and national monument, smoking, welding or operating an acetylene or other torches, and discharging firearms, air rifles or gas guns, except in authorized public shooting ranges.MORE NEWS: Baby Boy's Death At South LA Motel Under Investigation
However, people with valid permits for the Forest Service or hunting with a valid California hunting license may still discharge firearms, according to their permit or license.