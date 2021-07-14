SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Face masks are required again at the Harbor Justice Center in Santa Ana after two people at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
An administrative order issued by the court went into effect Wednesday and will remain in force for two weeks. Face masks will be required of all persons – including courthouse employees, law enforcement officers, attorneys, jurors, vendors, and judges — in the Harbor Justice Center regardless of vaccination status.READ MORE: LAX-Bound Flight Diverted To Denver Due To Unruly Passenger
People who are not wearing face masks will be denied entry to the building, and anyone who removes their masks could be removed from the building by security.READ MORE: Missing LA Woman Found In Northern California With Severe Amnesia
Disable people and children under the age of 3 are exempt from the order.
The state’s mask mandate was suspended on June 15, the same date restrictions were lifted across the state. However, individual businesses and facilities are still able to require visitors to wear masks.MORE NEWS: Get The COVID Vaccine, Receive A Free Marijuana Joint In Long Beach
Since the mask mandate and restrictions were lifted, infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have begun surging, particularly among unvaccinated people.