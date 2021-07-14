LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is under investigation after being accused of assault, will remain on paid administrative leave through July 27.
According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the extension was part of a deal reached between Major League Baseball and the players' union. Absent that agreement, the league might have been able to suspend Bauer without pay, the Times reported.
The allegations against the 30-year-old Cy Young Award winner came to light in late June after a woman filed court papers seeking a restraining order against Bauer. In the court documents, the woman claimed she had to seek medical attention after he assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters.
Bauer was originally placed on a seven-day administrative leave July 2, which was subsequently extended for another week.
Bauer joined the Dodgers Feb. 11 after signing a three-year, $102 million contract, including $40 million for the current season.
A court hearing is scheduled for July 23 to determine if the woman's temporary restraining order against Bauer should be extended.
