LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All patients that are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Los Angeles County-owned hospitals have not been fully vaccinated.
L.A. County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly said in a phone conference with reporters Tuesday that all COVID-19 patients that are being treated in county-operated hospitals are not fully vaccinated.
“To date, we have not had a patient admitted to a DHS hospital who has been fully vaccinated, with either the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine,” Ghaly said. “Every single patient that we’ve admitted for COVID is not yet fully vaccinated.”
According to the latest numbers Wednesday from the L.A. County Department of Public Health, there are 398 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in all hospitals across L.A. County.
L.A. County owns and operates four of those hospitals: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, LAC+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Olive View Medical Center in Sylmar and Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center.
Los Angeles County reported 1,103 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking the fifth straight day with over 1,000 cases as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant.
The five-day average for cases has now increased 500% in the past month, from 201 cases on June 13 to 1,095 on Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health Department reported.
The test positivity rate has increased 700% in the past month, from 0.5% to 3.4%.
“At this point, this really is a preventable illness, a preventable infection, and the health care workers will continue doing everything they can to support the lives and health of the individuals that come in,” Ghaly said.