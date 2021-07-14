ENCINO (CBSLA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino Wednesday.
The deadly crash happened around 4:15 p.m. The California Highway Patrol was on the scene investigating.
A motorcyclist involved in the collision died. His or her name was not immediately released.
Traffic in the area was backed up for miles on the westbound side of the freeway. The eastbound side of the freeway was also jammed. Cars were backed up at Burbank Avenue around 5 p.m.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).