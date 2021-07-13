SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A prominent Texas real estate developer, who appeared on the Lifetime reality show “Marrying Millions,” pleaded not guilty Tuesday to allegations of sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
William Lewald "Bill" Hutchinson, 63, is alleged to have twice brought the underage girls on vacation with him to his home on Vista Lane in Laguna Beach. He is charged with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for incidents involving the two teenage girls.
A lawyer representing one of the girls said she will testify in court about the alleged abuse.
"My client also alleges that she was sexually abused by Hutchinson on a handful of other occasions, " said Alex Cunny, the victim's attorney.
Announced Friday, the Orange County District Attorney’s charges came just a day after Hutchinson was charged by authorities in Texas for felony sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl in his Dallas-area home where he owns hotels and shopping centers. One of the alleged victims told police that Hutchinson would provide minors with alcohol.
Hutchinson turned himself into Highland Park, Texas police on Wednesday, July 7, and was later released on a $30,000 bond.
Hutchinson did not speak to reporters when he left the courtroom Tuesday. The judge served him with two protective orders to stay away from the girls who have accused him of sexual abuse.