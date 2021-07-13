LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Better check those lottery tickets — a Super Lotto Plus ticket worth $62 million has been sold at a Van Nuys liquor store.
Tori Liquor, at 7300 Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys, sold a ticket with all six numbers matching Saturday’s draw. Those numbers are 9, 11, 15, 27, 30, and the Mega number was 25.
The winner’s identity remains a mystery Tuesday morning, but they have 60 days to come forward.
Selling the winning ticket also means a windfall for Tori Liquor, which will receive a bonus of $310,000.