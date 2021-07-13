VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A search of a stolen pickup truck yielded a shockingly large weapons cache at a Victorville motel Tuesday.
Deputies came upon a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche parked at a Travelodge in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road in Victorville early Tuesday morning and determined it had been reported stolen in Bakersfield last month, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. They approached the truck and detained the sole occupant of the truck – 52-year-old Adrian Jimenez.READ MORE: General Motors To Build $71 Million Advanced Design Center In Pasadena
During a search of the truck, authorities say deputies found several duffel bags containing several AR-15 style rifles, a loaded handgun, several magazines for the guns, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, body armor similar to those worn by law enforcement officers, handcuffs, replica law enforcement badges, a stun gun and other items.READ MORE: 17-Million-Gallon Sewage Spill Prompts Closure Of Beaches North Of El Segundo
Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded handgun, possession of a machine gun, manufacturing a short-barrel rifle, and possession of stolen vehicle. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled make his next court appearance Thursday.MORE NEWS: 19 Indicted After FBI Busts Heroin Delivery Service Run By 2 Orange County-Based Call Centers
Anyone with further information about this investigation can contact Deputy T. Esquivel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.