NORWALK (CBSLA) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced his candidacy for California governor on Tuesday in Norwalk.
Elder said he is entering the recall race because of what he says is California’s out-of-control homelessness crisis, the spike in crime rates and looming water and power supply shortages.READ MORE: LA County Sheriff's Deputies Called On To Help Address Growing Homelessness Crisis On Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade
The Los Angeles native was at the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in Norwalk to file his candidacy papers.READ MORE: Families File Claim Over Botched Blast In South Los Angeles
“Gavin Newsom should be nervous,” Elder said. “I’m going to take his job. He’s got to go down. Crime, homelessness, the outrageous cost of living, gas tax, the way he shut down the government while ignoring the very mandates that he put down, at the French Laundry with the lobbyist that drafted the mandate.”
Elder joins other Republican candidates such as businessman John Cox, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, reality star Caitlyn Jenner, former Rep. Doug Ose and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.MORE NEWS: 87-Year-Old Lowell Duke Located After Going Missing In Venice Area
The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.