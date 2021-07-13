SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon is retiring from office mid-term on July 16 to spend more time with his family.
He said he’s enjoyed his time with the deputies and that even though he’s been in law enforcement for 36 years, he never planned on becoming sheriff. McMahon said the job found him, and after eight and a half years as sheriff, he realized now was the time to take a break.
“And I don’t believe for a minute that I’m here by accident, I believe I’m here for a reason. And on purpose,” McMahon said.
The county has already selected undersheriff Shannon Dicus, who is a 30-year veteran of the department, as the new sheriff.
Shortly after McMahon took office, his department was tasked with the 2013 manhunt for rogue LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner.
McMahon also oversaw the department through the 2015 mass shooting at San Bernardino’s Inland Regional Center that left 14 people dead.
He said his goal was to leave the department in a better spot than it was when he was first elected as sheriff.
“And when I walk out the door, I can look back and say it’s a little better than it was when I found it, and it’s the responsibility of those who follow to take it to the next level,” McMahon said.