EL SERENO (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday made a stop in the Southland where he was joined by state and local leaders to talk up his California Comeback Plan — a $100 billion budget that seeks to provide relief to those in need and tackle major state challenges.

“For those that have counted California out, eat your heart out,” Newsom said after receiving a warm welcome from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Newsom appeared at the Barrio Action Youth and Family Center to symbolically sign the state’s budget at just one of many stops he has made throughout the state as his Sept. 14 recall election looms to highlight California’s recovery as the pandemic has shown signs of fading.

“No state in America is creating more jobs than the state of California,” he said. “No state in America has a faster growing [gross domestic product] than the state of California. No state in America is growing factory jobs, manufacturing jobs like the state of California.”

As for what’s in the budget, there is $12 billion for stimulus payments, $12 billion to battle the state’s growing homelessness crisis and $5.2 billion for rental assistance.

“We will pay 100% of your back rent to April of last year, and we’ll pay for going forward through Sept. 30,” Newsom said.

And while polls show Newsom is in a good position to defeat the recall election, the next two months are likely to be volatile and unpredictable.

“We’re going to defeat this Republican-backed recall whose principal proponent wants to microchip immigrants,” he said. “We’ll defeat it, but we’re also focused on what really matters to people and that’s focusing on schools and small business.”

More information about the state’s COVID-19 financial assistance programs can be found on the state’s website.