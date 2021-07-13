SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were working Tuesday to free a woman who somehow got stuck between two buildings in Santa Ana.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:05 p.m. to 1020 N. Harbor Blvd. where the woman somehow got "in between two walls of two commercial businesses," according to Capt. Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority. "She's wedged in there and we can't physically get in there and she can't crawl out."
Firefighters were drilling a hole in one of the walls to thread a small camera through to get a better view before attempting to cut out parts of the wall to free her, Nguyen said.
Workers in the area heard cries for help for 20 to 30 minutes before figuring out where she was, Nguyen said. An auto repair shop is located there so it is noisy and it was apparently difficult to pinpoint where the calls for help were coming from, Nguyen said.
"She is awake and is talking to firefighters," Nguyen said.
