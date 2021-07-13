LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater, with what the Television Academy described as “a limited audience of nominees and their guests.” This year’s awards will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.
See below for a complete rundown of this year's nominees.
Drama Series
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Pen15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Limited Series
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
- Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ewan McGregor (Halston)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Variety Talk Series
- Conan
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tuesday evening With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Uncle Frank
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
- Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
- Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
- Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
- Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
- Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
- Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
- Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)
- Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
- Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
- Charles Dance (The Crown)
- Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
- Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)
- Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
- Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
- Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
- Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
- Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams (Hacks)
- Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
- Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
- Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
- Variety Special (Live)
- Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
- Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
- David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
- 8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
- Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
- Hamilton (Disney Plus)
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
- Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
- Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)
- United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
- VICE (Showtime)
Host For a Reality or Competition Program
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
- Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
- Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Animated Program
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- South Park: The Pandemic Special (Comedy Central)
Short Form Animated Program
- Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)
- Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap (Disney)
- Once Upon a Snowman (Disney Plus)
- Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
- The Flight Attendant
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Undoing
- Yellowstone
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Halston
- The Mandalorian
- Perry Mason
- The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Emily In Paris
- Hacks
- Ted Lasso
- United States Of Al
- WandaVision
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
- Last Week Tuesday evening With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Masked Singer
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- Friends: The Reunion
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
- The Flight Attendant
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Shark Tank
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
- Christmas In Rockefeller Center, Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
- Dancing With The Stars, Artem Chigvintsev, Choreographer
- Dancing With The Stars, Derek Hough, Choreographer
- The Disney Holiday Singalong, Derek Hough, Choreographer
- Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, Parris Goebel, Choreographer
- World Of Dance, Marie Haince Lebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, Debbie Allen, Choreographer
- Genius: Aretha, Dondraico Johnson, Choreographer
- Lucifer, Brooke Lipton, Choreographer
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Mandy Moore, Choreographer; Luther Brown, Choreographer
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
- Call Me Kat, Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
- The Conners, Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
- Country Comfort, George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
- Last Man Standing, Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
- The Upshaws, Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- grown-ish, Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
- Hacks, Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
- Made For Love, Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography
- The Mandalorian, Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
- Servant, Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
- Bridgerton, Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography
- The Crown, Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
- Euphoria, Marcell Rev, Director of Photography
- Lovecraft Country, Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography
- The Mandalorian, Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
- Perry Mason, David Franco, Director of Photography
- The Umbrella Academy, Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Fargo, Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
- Mare Of Easttown, Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
- The Queen’s Gambit, Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
- Small Axe, Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography
- The Underground Railroad, James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- City So Real, Jackson James, Cinematography by; Steve James, Cinematography by
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography
- Dick Johnson Is Dead, Kirsten Johnson, Director of Photography
- Rebuilding Paradise, Lincoln Else, Director of Photography
- Secrets Of The Whales, Hayes Baxley, Director of Photography Andy Mitchell, Director of Photography Brian Armstrong, Director of Photography
- The Social Dilemma, John Behrens, Cinematography by Jonathan Pope, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
- The Amazing Race
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Commercial
- Airpods Pro, Apple AirPods
- Alexa’s Body, Amazon Alexa
- Better, Mamba Forever Nike
- It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6
- You Can’t Stop Us, Nike
- You Love Me, Beats by Dre
Outstanding Period Costumes
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Halston
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Ratched
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- The Umbrella Academy
- WandaVision
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
- black-ish
- Euphoria
- Hacks
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Politician
- Pose
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- B Positive, James Burrows, Directed by
- The Flight Attendant, Susanna Fogel, Directed by
- Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Directed by
- Mom, James Widdoes, Directed by
- Ted Lasso, Zach Braff, Directed by
- Ted Lasso, MJ Delaney, Directed by
- Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Bridgerton, Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by
- The Crown, Benjamin Caron, Directed by
- The Crown, Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Liz Garbus, Directed by
- The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau, Directed by
- Pose, Steven Canals, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Hamilton, Thomas Kail, Directed by
- I May Destroy You, Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, Directed by
- I May Destroy You, Sam Miller, Directed by
- Mare Of Easttown, Craig Zobel, Directed by
- The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank, Directed by
- The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins, Directed by
- WandaVision, Matt Shakman, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
- Last Week Tuesday evening With John Oliver, Christopher Werner, Directed by
- Late Night With Seth Meyers, Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Paul G. Casey, Directed by
- Saturday Night Live, Don Roy King, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Directed by
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, Spike Lee, Directed by
- 8:46 – Dave Chappelle, Julia Reichert, Directed by Steven Bognar, Directed by Dave Chappelle, Directed by
- Friends: The Reunion, Ben Winston, Directed by
- A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote, Thomas Schlamme, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Allen v. Farrow, Kirby Dick, Directed by, Amy Ziering, Directed by
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Frank Marshall, Directed by
- Boys State, Amanda McBaine, Directed by Jesse Moss, Directed by
- Dick Johnson Is Dead, Kirsten Johnson, Directed by
- The Social Dilemma, Jeff Orlowski, Directed by
- Tina, Dan Lindsay, Directed by TJ Martin, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
- The Amazing Race, Bertram van Munster, Directed by
- Queer Eye, Mark Perez, Directed by
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nick Murray, Directed by
- Top Chef, Ari Boles, Directed by
- The Voice, Alan Carter, Directed by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- The Crown, Paulo Pandolpho, Editor
- The Crown, Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
- The Mandalorian, Dylan Firshen, Editor, J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
- The Mandalorian, Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
- The Mandalorian, Jeff Seibenick, Editor
- The Mandalorian, Adam Gerstel, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- The Flight Attendant, Heather Persons, Editor
- Hacks, Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor
- Hacks, Jessica Brunetto, Editor
- Hacks, Ali Greer, Editor
- Ted Lasso, A.J. Catoline, Editor
- Ted Lasso, Melissa McCoy, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- The Conners, Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
- Man With A Plan, Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
- Mom, Joe Bella, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Mare Of Easttown, Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor
- Mare Of Easttown, Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
- The Queen’s Gambit, Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
- WandaVision, Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
- WandaVision, Zene Baker, ACE, Editor, Michael A. Webber, Editor, Tim Roche, Additional Editor, Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor, Stephanie Filo, Editor, Jessica Hernandez, Editor
- Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Editor
- Hamilton, Jonah Moran, Editor
- Last Week Tuesday evening With John Oliver, Ryan Barger, Editor, Anthony Miale, Editor
- Saturday Night Live, Ryan Spears, Editor
- Saturday Night Live, Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- Allen v. Farrow, Mikaela Shwer, Editor, Parker Laramie, Editor, Sara Newens, Editor
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Derek Boonstra, Editor, Robert A. Martinez, Editor
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Greg Finton, ACE, Editor, Lindsay Utz, ACE, Editor, Azin Samari, Additional Editor
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, Martin Elsbury, Editor, Charles Dyer, Additional Editor
- Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents), Geoff O’Brien, Editor, Pierre Takal, Editor
- Q: Into The Storm, Tom Patterson, Lead Editor David Tillman, Editor Cullen Hoback, Editor, Ted Woerner, Editor, Evan Wise, Editor
- The Social Dilemma, Davis Coombe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
- Below Deck
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- Naked And Afraid
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- black-ish
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Politician
- Pose
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Ratched
- WandaVision
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
- Dancing With The Stars
- Legendary
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- The Voice
Outstanding Interactive Program
- Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Inside COVID19
- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
- Welcome To The Blumhouse Live
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
- America’s Got Talent
- Dancing With The Stars
- The Masked Singer
- Saturday Night Live
- The Voice
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
- Friends: The Reunion
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Main Title Design
- Between The World And Me
- The Good Lord Bird
- Lovecraft Country
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Raised By Wolves
- WandaVision
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Euphoria
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Politician
- Pose
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Halston
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Ratched
- Star Trek: Discovery
- WandaVision
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
- Dancing With The Stars
- Legendary
- Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- Star Trek: Discovery
- This Is Us
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, Composer
- The Crown, Martin Phipps, Composer
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Adam Taylor, Composer
- Lovecraft Country, Laura Karpman, Composer, Raphael Saadiq, Composer
- The Mandalorian, Ludwig Goransson, Composer
- This Is Us, Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Fargo, Jeff Russo, Composer
- Oslo, Jeff Russo, Composer Zo* Keating, Composer
- The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
- The Underground Railroad, Nicholas Britell, Composer
- WandaVision, Christophe Beck, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Allen v. Farrow, Michael Abels, Composer
- American Masters, Kathryn Bostic, Composer
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, Steven Price, Composer
- The Social Dilemma, Mark Crawford, Composer
- Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, Branford Marsalis, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Aron Forbes, Music Director
- Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham, Music Director
- Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special, Rickey Minor, Music Director
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, Karl Mansfield, Music Director
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Harvey Mason Jr., Music Director
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Allen v. Farrow, Michael Abels, Composer
- Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, Composer, Michael Dean Parsons, Composer
- The Flight Attendant, Blake Neely, Composer
- Ted Lasso, Marcus Mumford, Composer Tom Howe, Composer
- WandaVision, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer Robert Lopez, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
- Bridgerton, Alexandra Patsavas, Music Supervisor
- The Crown, Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor
- Halston, Amanda Krieg Thomas, Music Supervisor, Alexis Martin Woodall, Music Supervisor, Ryan Murphy, Music Supervisor
- I May Destroy You, Ciara Elwis, Music Supervisor, Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor
- Lovecraft Country, Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor
- The Queen’s Gambit, Randall Poster, Music Supervisor
- WandaVision, Dave Jordan, Music Supervisor, Shannon Murphy, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Bonding, Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon
- Die Hart, Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart
- Die Hart, John Travolta as Ron Wilcox
- Mapleworth Murders, John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz
- Mapleworth Murders, J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Die Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King
- Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors, Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick
- Mapleworth Murders, Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth
- Reno 911!, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Archer, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
- Big Mouth, Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
- black-ish: Election Special (Part 2), Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams
- Bridgerton, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
- Central Park, Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman
- Central Park, Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham
- Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire
Outstanding Narrator
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand, Sterling K. Brown, Narrator
- Mythic Quest, Anthony Hopkins, Narrator
- A Perfect Planet, David Attenborough, Narrator
- Secrets Of The Whales, Sigourney Weaver, Narrator
- The Year Earth Changed, David Attenborough, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
- Nailed It!, Nicole Byer, Host
- Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul, Host
- Shark Tank, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary
- Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Apple TV
- Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS, YouTube
- The Randy Rainbow Show, YouTube
- Reno 911!, Quibi
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, Paramount+
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed, TBS
- Inside Pixar, Disney+
- Pose: Identity, Family, Community, FX Networks
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Bravo
- Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man, YouTube
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
- Allen v. Farrow, HBO
- American Masters, PBS
- City So Real, National Geographic
- Pretend It’s A City, Netflix
- Secrets Of The Whales, Disney+
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Netflix
- Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN
- United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN
- Vice, Showtime
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- 76 Days
- Welcome To Chechnya
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow, PBS
- Property Brothers: Forever Home, HGTV
- Queer Eye, Netflix
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls, National Geographic
- Shark Tank, ABC
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Becoming, Disney+
- Below Deck, Bravo
- Indian Matchmaking, Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, VH1
- Selling Sunset, Netflix